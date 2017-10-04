Kenston Middle School evacuated again, 2 teachers hospitalized

Strange odor still lingering at middle school in Geauga County.(Source: WOIO)

Two teachers were taken to the hospital Wednesday after getting sick from a smell.

Tuesday, 11 people were hospitalized after falling ill at Kenston Middle School at 17425 Snyder Road.

Superintendent Nancy Santilli said the odor was caused by a roofing adhesive, which was brought in through the school's air handlers.

The 10 students and one staff member felt dizzy and lightheaded, according to school officials.

A total of 670 students were evacuated from the Bainbridge Township middle school.

