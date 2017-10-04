Man shot and killed while sitting in car

A 30-year-old man dies after being shot while sitting in a car on the city's east side.

Cleveland police were called to the 9900 block of Shale Avenue around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday for a report of shots fired.

When officers arrived in the area, they found James Wilson shot inside a vehicle.

Police say he had been shot in the head.

EMS transported Wilson to University Hospitals, where he was pronounced dead.

There are no arrests.

If you have any information on this crime, please contact Cleveland Police.

