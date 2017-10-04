Indians playoff baseball means parking restrictions in downtown Cleveland

The 2017 Major League Baseball Postseason begins Thursday for the Cleveland Indians, and local businesses, residents, and fans are ready for baseball baseball and everything else the playoffs bring to the city.

Thursday's game at 7:38 p.m. and Friday's game at 5:08 p.m. are both sold out. Gates to the ballpark open approximately two hours before first pitch.

Downtown streets will be filled with pedestrians and vehicles trying to scramble into or escape out of town. To prepare for the congestion, the Cleveland Police Department will be implementing parking restrictions around town.

Carnegie Avenue from East 9 th Street to East 14 th Street

Street to East 14 Street Prospect Avenue from Ontario Street to East 14 th Street

Street Huron Road from Ontario Street to West 6 th Street

Street Erie Court and Sumner Avenue

East 9 th Street from Euclid Avenue to Carnegie Avenue

Street from Euclid Avenue to Carnegie Avenue East 4 th Street from Prospect Avenue to Huron Road

Street from Prospect Avenue to Huron Road East 2nd Street from High Street to Prospect Avenue

Keep in mind, the Cleveland Cavaliers host a NBA preseason game shortly after the start of the Indians' Game 2. Arrive early to avoid the worst traffic.

RTA is an alternative option for getting to Progressive Field or into town. Rail service will be extended on all rail lines and a special $5 round-trip ticket will be offered for the playoff games.

