Cleveland Metropolitan School District students operating restaurant open to public

Some Cleveland Metropolitan School District students are getting real-life experience running a restaurant.

Students in the Culinary Arts Department at the Jane Addams Business Careers Center operate the Executive Grille.

The restaurant, located on the ground floor of Jane Addams at 2373 E. 30th Street, is open to the public most Wednesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. until 12:45 p.m.

The culinary students prepare, cook, bake, serve and clean.

Free parking is available.

