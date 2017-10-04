Just like Jobu from 'Major League,' Cleveland Indians have mini-mascots of their own

Jobu the voodoo doll brought the Cleveland Indians good luck in the movie "Major League." Now, the Indians hope their team of mini-mascots will do the same heading into the 2017 MLB Playoffs.
Each team member has a replica on the "mini-team." The players are depicted with a baseball head and distinctive traits that resemble the real-life characteristics.
Francisco Lindor's features his signature playing field necklace.
Please join us in welcoming @Lindor12BC to the #MiniTeamCLE2017 family! pic.twitter.com/7xzpIGtYs6— AL Central champs! (@Indians) August 6, 2017
Trevor Bauer's off-the-field drone use is highlighted.
????????????????— AL Central champs! (@Indians) July 30, 2017
There's been an addition to #MiniTeamCLE2017.
You are a magician, @Cookie_Carrasco. pic.twitter.com/aSPMsmKEfg
Even Manager Francona gets one!
Check out Little Tito!— SportsTime Ohio (@SportsTimeOhio) September 22, 2017
Everyone's favorite manager finally joins the @Indians #MiniTeamCLE2017 family. pic.twitter.com/CiWtI8KZHb
Trevor Bauer and Carlos Carrasco helped create the mini-team figurines. They became more popular during the team's historic winning streak.
.@BauerOutage & @Cookie_Carrasco tell some of their favorite stories of the @Indians #MiniTeamCLE2017 pic.twitter.com/n5lKywXY3u— SportsTime Ohio (@SportsTimeOhio) September 26, 2017
Each player has their own mini-player. The mini-team even has their own website. Check out the rest of the mini-Cleveland Indians!
