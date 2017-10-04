Just like Jobu from 'Major League,' Cleveland Indians have mini-mascots of their own

Jobu the voodoo doll brought the Cleveland Indians good luck in the movie "Major League." Now, the Indians hope their team of mini-mascots will do the same heading into the 2017 MLB Playoffs.

Each team member has a replica on the "mini-team." The players are depicted with a baseball head and distinctive traits that resemble the real-life characteristics.

Francisco Lindor's features his signature playing field necklace.

Trevor Bauer's off-the-field drone use is highlighted.

Even Manager Francona gets one!

Trevor Bauer and Carlos Carrasco helped create the mini-team figurines. They became more popular during the team's historic winning streak.

Each player has their own mini-player. The mini-team even has their own website. Check out the rest of the mini-Cleveland Indians!

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.