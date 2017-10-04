Crestwood's Friday night football homecoming game canceled

MANTUA, Ohio (AP) - Crestwood has canceled a second high school football game while police determine whether a crime was committed during an unspecified incident.

The Ravenna Record-Courier reports Crestwood schools superintendent David Toth announced Tuesday that Crestwood High will not play its homecoming game this Friday in Mantua. Toth last Friday suspended "football operations" indefinitely and announced an away game that night would be canceled.

Neither police nor the school district has discussed what's being investigated. Toth has cited privacy laws in explaining why the district hasn't discussed the incident.

Cleveland 19 spoke with residents last week and many speculate the action could have something to do with reports about players on the football team beating up a band member. That information, however, has not been confirmed with police or the school district.

Mantua Police Chief Harry Buchert said the investigation is in its preliminary stages and is being mostly handled by the school district.

Toth said a decision on the resumption of football would be made after the investigation is completed.

Information from: Record-Courier, http://www.recordpub.com

