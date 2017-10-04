LeBron James welcomes the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' camera crew in hilarious fashion (video)

While the relationship between LeBron James and Khloe Kardashian may be a healthy one, I think its safe to say he still isn't a fan of the show.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians TV crew apparently got access this week to Cleveland Clinic Courts, the Cavs training facility, and star forward's greeting was rather bold.

James recorded the crew and his welcome before posting it to Snapchat.

If what LeBron is saying isn't enough, make sure you take a look at Tristan Thompson's face.

Warning: The language may be offensive to some

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Oct 3, 2017 at 3:37pm PDT

It was announced last month that Center Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian are expecting their first child together. The crew was probably in town getting footage of Thompson.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.