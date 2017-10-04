Midges ate the New York Yankees in Cleveland 10 years ago today in ALDS

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It's the 10th anniversary of the time midges took over at the corner of Carnegie and Ontario.

On Oct. 5, 2007 in Game 2 of the ALDS, the Cleveland Indians faced off with the New York Yankees until the midges took a trip to the mound to bug Joba Chamberlin and more fielders in the eighth inning.

For about 12 minutes, the midges swarmed everyone on the field while the Indians were up to bat. By the time the inning was over and the Indians took the field, the midges were gone. (Thanks midges.)

The game went into extra innings and Travis Hafner drove in Kenny Lofton for the winning run in the 11th inning with a bases-loaded single. The Tribe trailed 1-0 before the pests invaded.

Cleveland won the American League Division Series in 2007. The team also hopes to win the ALDS in 2017 as the Tribe faces off with the Yankees again.

Here's the schedule:

Game 1 (Cleveland): Thursday, Oct. 5., 7:30 p.m.

Game 2 (Cleveland): Friday, Oct. 6., 5 p.m.

Game 3 (New York): Sunday, Oct. 8., T.B.D.

*Game 4 (New York): Monday, Oct. 9., T.B.D.

*Game 5 (Cleveland): Wednesday, Oct. 11., T.B.D. (*Games 4 and 5 if necessary)

In the 2017 regular season, the Indians defeated New York five times and lost to the Yankees twice. Both of the losses came against the Yankees in New York. Corey Kluber and Trevor Bauer combined for four out of five wins against the Yanks this season.

New York does have some big-market names. New York's Aaron Judge is under consideration for American League MVP and Rookie of the Year honors. Only two players in Major League history won the awards in the same year. The 6-foot-7 outfielder is known for power, swatting 52 home runs this season, but he also has a high strikeout total.

Also on New York; Aroldis Chapman, the 2016 World Series champ with the Chicago Cubs. Chapman is the Yankees closer this year. To some extent, the Indians were able to wear Chapman down during the 2016 World Series. Who could forget one of the most memorable home runs in World Series history?

Game 1 of the ALDS between the Indians and the Yankees is Thursday in Cleveland. In a somewhat surprising move, Trevor Bauer has been named the starter for the first game against the Yankees' right-handed pitcher Masahiro Tanaka. First pitch is at 7:30 p.m.

