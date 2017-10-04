Will there be a 'Perfect Season Parade' in Cleveland?

Browns fans had so much hope leading into the regular season, but those hopes were quickly flattened. (Source AP Images)

Dropped passes, bad throws, and fumbles, the Cleveland Browns' season is off to a less than stellar start.

A Browns fan is reviving the idea of a "losers parade." Organizers did the same thing last year, but canceled after that single win on Christmas Eve.

Who would have thought after going 4-0 in the preseason that the Browns would be 0-4? With the dismal record, there are plans in the works for a "perfect season parade" this year.



“I was really disheartened after last weekend when we got blown out by the Bengals,” Chris McNeil said.

RT ChatSports: .andydalton14 lofts it to the back of the end zone to ajgreen_18...TOUCHDOWN #Bengals50! #CINvsCLE pic.twitter.com/iipPdd65xF — Seahawks Fan (@centurylinkfiel) October 1, 2017





After the Browns were on a perfect winless streak last year, McNeil thought he'd drown his sorrows by planning a "Perfect Season Parade," something to look forward to at the end of the year.

“Ever since 99, we've just been so bad. Social media gets mired in the negative, the parade gives me a way to vent and look at things in a different direction,” McNeil said.

With this season starting off the same way, McNeil is getting ready for a parade.



“Why do it again? It seems we are on that road again where this team doesn't seem like they will be winning any time soon,” he said.



With only a quarter of the season underway, is it too early?

“After that blowout, there was such a response from people on Twitter asking 'are you guys going to do the parade again?'” McNeil responded.



Last year many Browns fans questioned his dedication to the team. He said he's received a lot of support this year.



“The response has overall been positive this year. I had a lot of people who were negative about it last year who have come out and said, let's just do it,” McNeil said.



With the Christmas Eve win, there was no parade last year. All the money he raised went to the Cleveland Food Bank. The Browns matched the donation, and in total more than $50,000 was raised. McNeil said he'll do the same this year.



“At the end of the day, the Cleveland Food Bank is going to end up winning, hopefully the Browns end up winning. If not, we'll have fun with it,” McNeil said.

