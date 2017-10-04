10-year-old Sagamore Hills actor starring in new movie

Ten-year-old Connor Corum, from Sagamore Hills, is starring in a new movie that's coming out his Friday.

"The Stray," is a movie that's based on a true story about a family going through tough times when suddenly a stray dog shows up.

"A stray dog comes into their life in Colorado, and they go on a camping trip, and there is a lightening storm - now, no spoilers!" describes Corum.

That's about all he can say without giving it all away, he says.

Connor was just six-years-old when he had a leading role in the much talked about movie, "Heaven is for Real."

We ask Connor what it was like to see himself on the big screen for the first time.

"It was cool. It was really fun to see myself on TV - that was really exciting to me," said Connor.



The toughest part about acting in this movie? Connor says, it was making himself cry. He says he had to think of something really sad.

"I have to actually fake cry. It's really hard but I can do it," added Connor.

During the filming of "The Stray," Connor says he enjoyed heading back to his movie trailer to relax in his downtime to do what any other 10-year-old would. He plays with his IPad.

Connor also loves playing with Legos because he likes to build things - which brings us to his future aspirations.

What does he want to be when he grows up?

"I hope I can do this when I'm older, but if not, I want to be an architect," said Connor.



"The Stray" opens in theaters this Friday. Click here to find a theater near you.

