New Cleveland Browns wide receiver one of the fastest players in the NFL

The newest wide receiver on the Cleveland Browns is one of the fastest players in the NFL.

The Browns signed Bryce Treggs and waived Jordan Leslie with an injury designation.

According to CBS Sports, Treggs ran a 4.31 40-yard dash time at a scouting combine.

In the 2016 season Treggs caught a 58-yard pass from Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz.

Through four games, not one Browns wide receiver has 150 receiving yards. Cleveland's next game is on Oct. 8 against the New York Jets.

