Crestwood High School football suspension continues during Portage County prosecutor investigation

Many questions remain surrounding Crestwood Local Schools' decision to suspend its football program.

School officials have remained largely mum, but what's known is the Crestwood Red Devils football team will not play this Friday, Oct. 6.

Mantua Police have finished their investigation, and the matter has been passed to the Portage County Prosecutor's Office. The school district is also completing its own investigation.

The plan is to resume high school football operations on Monday, Oct. 9; however, if the investigation is not complete by then, the program will remain suspended.

Last Friday, Crestwood Superintendent David Toth issued a statement that the football program would be canceled until further notice.

The announcement came as Mogadore was gearing up to play Crestwood in its annual homecoming game. Mogadore school officials said the homecoming celebration would be moved to late October.

According to unconfirmed reports, an unknown number of Crestwood football players may have been involved in assaulting one or more members of the team's marching band.

A claim that Toth has neither confirmed nor denied.

"The administration understands all the ramifications of this decision and its effect on the student body," said Toth in a prepared statement. "The decisions were made by a team of administrators. It was a very difficult decision. We feel awful about its effect on the other students. But nevertheless the safety of our students has to be a priority. We needed to conduct a thorough review of various situations that were brought to our attention in our football program. This process took an extensive amount of time and had to be conducted meticulously as to not miss any of the facts."

