Will *NSYNC perform at the Super Bowl again?

*NSYNC performed at the Super Bowl in 2001. (Source AP Images)

Former *NSYNC member Joey Fatone told TMZ there is a chance the group could perform with Justin Timberlake at the Super Bowl halftime show.

"If it's right, we'll do it. If everybody can't do it then we won't do it. It's pretty simple," Fatone told TMZ.

The group was part of the Super Bowl halftime show in 2001.

Back in 2013 *NSYNC rocked out to several songs in about two minutes at the MTV Music Video Awards.

