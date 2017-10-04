Fire along I-480 East in Garfield Heights has been doused, autho - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Fire along I-480 East in Garfield Heights has been doused, authorities investigating cause

Posted by Jonathan Jankowski, Digital Content Producer
The fire along Interstate 480 in Garfield Heights is out, investigators are not sure what caused the fire.. (Source WOIO) The fire along Interstate 480 in Garfield Heights is out, investigators are not sure what caused the fire.. (Source WOIO)
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, OH (WOIO) -

*** UPDATE: 8:34 p.m. 10/4/2017 ***

The fire along Interstate 480 in Garfield Heights is out, investigators are not sure what caused the fire.

*** Original ***

The Garfield Heights Police Department and Fire Department are responding to a brush fire along Interstate 480.

I-480 remains open at this time.

Police have closed Antenucci Boulevard so first responders can fight the fire.

No injuries have been reported at this time, traffic has slowed down a bit on I-480.

This is a developing story we will update this story as more information becomes available. 

