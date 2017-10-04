New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez takes direct hit to the groin (VIDEO)

New York Yankees' catcher Gary Sanchez took a direct hit to the groin in front of nearly 50,000 people Monday night.

Just how bad was the shot?

Well, judge for yourself:

If I was Gary Sanchez this would be the day I retire from baseball. pic.twitter.com/CwTlwkN9Jb — Dylan (@DylansFreshTake) October 4, 2017

The reaction from Yankees' pitcher David Robertson was priceless, and received a shout out from Sanchez himself:

When your teammates "feel" for you. ?? I am OK // Cuando tu compañero lo "siente" por ti. Estoy bien, mi gente. @DRob30 pic.twitter.com/BAbMOPq597 — Gary Sanchez (@ElGarySanchez) October 4, 2017

The Yankees (91-71) -- who secure a wildcard spot and advanced to the ALDS after beating the Minnesota Twins 8-4 -- will face off against the red hot Cleveland Indians (102-60) in Cleveland Thursday at 7:38 p.m.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.