New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez takes direct hit to the groin (VIDEO)

New York Yankees' catcher Gary Sanchez took a direct hit to the groin in front of nearly 50,000 people Monday night.
Just how bad was the shot?
Well, judge for yourself:
If I was Gary Sanchez this would be the day I retire from baseball. pic.twitter.com/CwTlwkN9Jb— Dylan (@DylansFreshTake) October 4, 2017
The reaction from Yankees' pitcher David Robertson was priceless, and received a shout out from Sanchez himself:
When your teammates "feel" for you. ?? I am OK // Cuando tu compañero lo "siente" por ti. Estoy bien, mi gente. @DRob30 pic.twitter.com/BAbMOPq597— Gary Sanchez (@ElGarySanchez) October 4, 2017
The Yankees (91-71) -- who secure a wildcard spot and advanced to the ALDS after beating the Minnesota Twins 8-4 -- will face off against the red hot Cleveland Indians (102-60) in Cleveland Thursday at 7:38 p.m.
