New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez takes direct hit to the gr - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez takes direct hit to the groin (VIDEO)

Posted by John Deike, Digital Content Producer
Connect
New York Yankees' catcher Gary Sanchez. (Source: AP Images) New York Yankees' catcher Gary Sanchez. (Source: AP Images)
NEW YORK, NY (WOIO) -

New York Yankees' catcher Gary Sanchez took a direct hit to the groin in front of nearly 50,000 people Monday night.

Just how bad was the shot?

Well, judge for yourself:

The reaction from Yankees' pitcher David Robertson was priceless, and received a shout out from Sanchez himself:

The Yankees (91-71) -- who secure a wildcard spot and advanced to the ALDS after beating the Minnesota Twins 8-4 -- will face off against the red hot Cleveland Indians (102-60) in Cleveland Thursday at 7:38 p.m.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly