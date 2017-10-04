Cleveland Indians ticket scam: How to avoid getting duped

Tribe playoff tickets sold out within minutes, which means fans are now turning to the secondary market to try and get inside Progressive Field for this week's home games.

If you spot a cheap ticket online, you might be tempted to buy it, but experts said those tickets are almost always too good to be true.

"Playoff ticket values are not going to be a value. They're not going to be cheap. You're going to have to pay for what you get," said Cleveland Better Business Bureau Director of Operations Ericka Dilworth.

Dilworth said fans fall for fake tickets all the time.

"Scammers will be incredibly bright at making a ticket look like it's a real ticket," she said.

If you plan to buy online, make sure the site is secure and check out the business's reputation on the BBB's website.

"A lot of scammers try to make it look like it's the official website and maybe one letter maybe one word might be off, so make sure you're very careful who you're doing business with," Dilworth said.

She said to steer clear of cash-only sales.

"We absolutely recommend you use a credit card because then you can dispute the charge with your credit card company. If you give cash, if you write a check, you don't have any recourse at all," she said.

It's good advice, Mike Chandler and his wife followed when they bought Tribe playoff tickets.

"(We) got on StubHub and ended up getting decent priced tickets, so we're really, really happy. We're going to both games," Chandler said.

Dilworth doesn't recommend buying tickets from a scalper, but, if fans choose to do so, the BBB recommends going with the seller to the ticket counter for verification purposes.

