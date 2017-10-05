Early-morning rollover crash sends man to hospital

One person was taken to MetroHealth Hospital after a rollover crash early Thursday morning.

The man was traveling on the ramp from 480 East to 176 North when the crash occurred.

Police and EMS responded to the crash around 3:15 a.m after a passerby called it in. The driver had to be cut out of the car. He was transported in serious condition.

