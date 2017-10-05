List: Rock Hall announces 2018 nominees; among them Bon Jovi, LL Cool J

The 2018 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominees have been announced.
The contenders list includes:
To be eligible for nomination, an individual artist or band must have released its first single or album at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination.
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame will again offer fans the opportunity to officially participate in the induction selection process.
Fans will be able to cast their vote for the 2018 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductees at rockhall.com. Voting begins on Oct. 5 and ends at 11:59 p.m. EST on Dec. 5, 2017.
The top five artists, as selected by the public, will comprise, a 'fans' ballot' that will be tallied along with the other ballots to choose the 2018 Inductees. Votes will be limited to one ballot per day.
All inductees are ultimately represented in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum in Cleveland, the nonprofit organization that tells the story of rock and roll's global impact via special exhibits, educational programs and its library and archives.
Check out some of the nominees below:
BON JOVI
EURYTHMICS
LL COOL J
MOODY BLUES
RUFUS FEATURING CHAKA KHAN
THE ZOMBIES
