Home invasion suspect killed by homeowner

A 21-year-old man is stabbed to death while trying to break into a home early Thursday morning.

Akron police say Decarlos Powe Jr. and his friend Kesean Brown, 24, entered the home in the 1300 block of Girard Street by removing the window air conditioning unit.

One of them allegedly had a gun.

The resident heard them breaking in, confronted them and stabbed Powe in the chest.

Both suspects then fled in the scene in a Pontiac Grand Prix. They drove to Blanche Street and called 911. EMS transported Powe to Akron General Hospital, where he died.

Officers were on Blanche Street investigating the stabbing, when the Girard Street resident called about the burglary. Akron police quickly tied the two cases together.

Brown is charged with aggravated burglary and is locked up in the Summit County Jail.

Akron police say additional charges are expected.

