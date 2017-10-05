NY Yankees trolling Indians with ancient photo of LeBron James

LeBron James showing off his Yankees hat during an Indians-Yankees playoff game on Oct. 4, 2007. (Source: AP)

The New York Yankees want to remind the Cleveland Indians that LeBron James was once a fan.

But that's OK, everyone did things 10 years ago that they are not too proud of.

Check it out. The baseball club tweeted a picture Thursday of the Cleveland Cavaliers star wearing a New York Yankees hat at an Indians game at Progressive Field in 2007. (Sidenote: The Indians won 12-3 that night, and won the series.)

At the time the photo angered a lot of Clevelanders, not only because he was rooting for the other team, but the life-long Akron, OH resident had just signed with the Miami Heat.

But a lot has happened since that photo was taken and King James has since redeemed himself.

James returned to home and not only proudly supports the Indians....

but he made good on his promise and led the Cleveland to its first major sports championship since 1964. (Hmmmm...what have the Knicks been doing?)

The Indians face the Yankees in the 2017 American League Division Series. The first game is tonight at 7:30 p.m.

Go Tribe!

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.