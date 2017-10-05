Cleveland man murders 3-year-old then asks police for help

A 28-year-old Cleveland man is under arrest, accused of killing a 3-year-old child.

Cleveland police officers say around 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 2, they were flagged down in the area of West 150th Street near Emery Avenue.

When officers stopped, the person told them about an unresponsive child.

Officers assisted in getting the toddler, Jaeden Gray-Cole, to Fairview Hospital. Jaeden was then transferred to MetroHealth Hospital where he died on Oct. 4.

Officers say they were first told Jaeden was injured in a fall, but further investigation led to the arrest of Emmanuel Galarza.

Family members say Galarza hit Jaeden in the head at a home in the 8800 block of Detroit Avenue.

The impact caused Jaeden to fall off the top bunk of a bunk bed and hit his head again, according to witnesses.

A court date for Galarza has not been set.

Family members also established a GoFundMe account to help pay for funeral expenses.

