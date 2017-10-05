Rides vandalized at old Geauga Lake Amusement Park

Rides were vandalized in the old Geauga Lake Amusement Park in Aurora, and police are looking for help identifying the suspects.

Bainbridge Township police released photos Thursday showing at least three people wanted in connection with the vandalism.

In the early morning hours of September 30, the suspects were seen trespassing onto Geauga Lake property.

The suspects spray painted rides that were meant for other amusement parks, along with numerous landscaping items.

Some of the words spray painted were "Ganko" "Joyce" and "Fingers".

Anyone who recognizes them, please call Bainbridge Police at 440-543-8252 and ask to speak with Ofc. DiSanto or Det. Bodovetz.

Remember, tips can remain anonymous.

