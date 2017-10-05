FireFish Festival heats up Lorain this weekend

One of the area's most popular events returns to NE Ohio this weekend.

The Third Annual FireFish Festival kicks off in Lorain Friday, Oct. 6.

The two-day event includes performances in unexpected places and a percussion parade culminating in the burning of the ceremonial fish.

Friday visitors can join the party, dancing to the music from a mainstage on Broadway, enjoy the dramatic art installations that will transform Lorain’s store fronts and abandoned buildings and take in the make shift art galleries along Broadway.

Then on Saturday come back for non-stop family fun with music, dance, theatre, art and fire performers galore, both on stages and in the hidden alleys, empty storefronts, balconies and fire escapes on Broadway Avenue leading up to the festival’s fiery finale of the Burning of the Fish at the Black River Landing.

Organizers promises this year to be more unique than previous years.

