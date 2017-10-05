Cleveland Indians have their own special wine - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Indians have their own special wine

Posted by Julia Tullos, Assignment Desk Manager
Connect
Indians wine (Source: WOIO) Indians wine (Source: WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Looking for something to drink while watching the Indians playoff run?

Try the Cleveland Indians Club Series California Cabernet Sauvignon.

A bottle costs $20 and comes with a customized label.

Wine experts say flavors come from blackberries, cherries and spice.

It is for sale at Giant Eagle, Heinen's, Buehler's, Discount Drug Mart, Target, and Dave's. Click here for other locations.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly