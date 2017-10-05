Indians vs. Yankees: How to watch, live coverage and streaming

The Indians are 4-2 against the Yankees this year. (Source AP Images)

The Cleveland Indians are looking to make it back to the World Series for the second year in a row.

The Indians first step to get there starts at the American League Division Series against the New York Yankees.

The Yankees were 2-4 against Cleveland this season.

This is the first time New York has been in the ALDS since 2012.

TV Channel: FS1

Radio: WTAM

Stream: MLB POSTSEASON TV

Announcers: Matt Vasgersian and John Smoltz

Odds: Cleveland -121, 8.5 runs

Get live updates before, during and after the game from Cleveland 19's Tony Zarrella and Mark Schwab.

Tweets by TonyZ19

Tweets by MarkSchwab

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.