Ohio native, cartoonist pokes fun at Trevor Bauer's drone fixation

In a video called "Bauer Surge," the cartoon character Trevor Bauer shakes off call after call.

"I think we all wonder what's being said in the mound meetings, what's being said in the clubhouse. When the pitcher and catcher cover their mouths, what are they saying," said video creator Chris Pavlica.

That got Pavlica, a Tribe fan and Ohio native, thinking.

"Trevor Bauer is such a goofy character in real life anyway, what kind of conversations is he having with people, on the mound?"

He made a video and of course, had to add Bauer talking about his drone.

He posted the video three weeks ago, and says immediately some Tribe team members tweeted at him about the video.

"He said everyone in the clubhouse loves it," Pavlica said.

He says he does have a script for another video, but no date when he'll have it ready.

