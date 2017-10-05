Watch Trevor Bauer freeze Aaron Judge on a breaking ball - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Watch Trevor Bauer freeze Aaron Judge on a breaking ball

Posted by Jonathan Jankowski, Digital Content Producer
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Cleveland Indians pitcher Trevor Bauer threw one of the best breaking balls to strike out New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge.

Bauer painted the corner with an 80 miles per hour curve ball, Judge simply just left the bat on his shoulders.

The strikeout came on a 2-2 count with one out.

Bauer did not give up a hit in the first inning.

He is 2-0 against the Yankees in 2017.

