Watch Trevor Bauer freeze Aaron Judge on a breaking ball

Cleveland Indians pitcher Trevor Bauer threw one of the best breaking balls to strike out New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge.

Bauer painted the corner with an 80 miles per hour curve ball, Judge simply just left the bat on his shoulders.

Bauer just dropping it right in there. pic.twitter.com/82B4rX71Z5 — DTD Baseball (@dtd_baseball) October 5, 2017

The strikeout came on a 2-2 count with one out.

Bauer did not give up a hit in the first inning.

He is 2-0 against the Yankees in 2017.

