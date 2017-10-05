US mass shootings are an American problem, and we all need to work toward a solution: Editorial

Once again, we stand shocked as a nation after a nightmarish mass murder.

Back in 2012, I was the News Director in New Haven, Connecticut, when a lunatic murdered 26 people – including 20 school children – at Sandy Hook Elementary barely 25 miles away.

In the days that followed, I briefly thought that as a nation we’d had enough. I thought intelligent discussion about gun and mental health laws was about to take place.

I thought people were going to put aside their preconceived notions and we were going to work things out. Instead, nothing happened. People dug in and doubled down.

And the result: people keep dying. Dying at a rate that simply isn’t happening in other countries. A study published last year in the American Journal of Medicine says Americans are 10 times more likely to be killed by guns.

Among the 23 high-income nations, our gun-related murder rate is 25 times higher.

Look, I’m not saying this is solely a gun problem or solely a mental health problem. I’m saying it’s a problem.

The Satirical website "The Onion" posts the same story every time we lose more of our own in these tragedies. The headline says “No Way to Prevent This Says Only Nation Where This Regularly Happens.” I’ve lost count how many times they’ve had to post it.

I’d love to hear ideas. Not defenses. Not bashing the people on the other side of the issues. Let’s hear some constructive ideas. It’s gone on long enough that we can’t expect those ideas to come from our government.

I don’t ever want to do this editorial again. I don’t want to ever see that Onion headline again. It tears me up that those teachers and school children in Newtown died seemingly for nothing.

Maybe down the road, the loved ones of those who died needlessly in Las Vegas will be able to say that the night their loved ones died was the beginning of the solution to this problem.

Maybe.

