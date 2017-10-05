LeBron James and Cavs attend Indians vs. Yankees game

The crowd at Progressive Field erupted with cheers when LeBron James and other players from the Cleveland Cavaliers were shown on the jumbotron during the Cleveland Indians vs. New York Yankees game.

Dwyane Wade, Richard Jefferson, Kevin Love and other players are watching the game at the ballpark tonight.

NY Yankees trolling Indians with ancient photo of LeBron James

Earlier in the day the Yankees sent out a tweet reminding Cleveland fans, James was wearing a Yankees hat during the 2007 MLB playoffs when New York played against Cleveland.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.