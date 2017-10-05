Indians outfielder Jason Kipnis makes one of the best catches yo - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Indians outfielder Jason Kipnis makes one of the best catches you'll see in the playoffs (video)

Posted by Jonathan Jankowski, Digital Content Producer
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Cleveland Indians outfielder Jason Kipnis made one of the best diving catches you will see in the playoffs this year.

In the top of the third inning New York Yankees infielder Chase Headley hit a fly ball into left-center field, Kipnis had to sprint from his original position and dive at the last second to get the out. 

You can watch the amazing catch in the video below:

