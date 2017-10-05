Garfield Heights Police: Thieves take 70 guns and cases of ammunition from couple

Garfield Heights Police are investigating the theft of about 70 guns and thousands of rounds of ammunition from a residence on Care Drive.

Stephen Horton reported that he was awoken by a gunshot last week and confronted by two men who demanded to know where his guns were.

Police say the thieves likely targeted the home because of the large firearms collection.

"We've just been robbed at gunpoint. They came in and busted in the bedroom door, grabbed me, put me on the floor, grabbed (Stephen) put him on the floor...They both had guns on our heads," said Horton's significant other Melissa Austin during a 9-1-1 call.

"They took with them about 70 guns, so be prepared...They went through both our safes, everything, everything that we had, our jewelry, our money was the only thing that was missing and they basically told us who told them...They just said right before they walked out the door, they said you can thank your daughter because she set it all up," said Austin.

No arrests have been made.

The Garfield Heights Detective Bureau is investigating.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.