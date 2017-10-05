Cleveland Indians fans get surprise of a lifetime from Bradley Zimmer and his dad

Two Tribe fans got the surprise of their lives Thursday, as Bradley Zimmer's dad handed them two tickets to game one of the ALDS.

"This is honestly a dream come true, I'll never forget this moment," said Nick Adams.

The Indians center fielder broke his hand a few weeks back, which will sideline him for the playoffs. The Zimmer's had a couple family tickets to spare, so Bradley sent his dad, Eric Zimmer, out on the town and Cleveland 19 News tagged along.

"(Bradley said) do you think you could find some veterans or some police officers or some real hardcore fans who would love to see the game? And I said, I'm going to do my best," said Eric.

Bradley may be a rookie, but his dad said the Land welcomed him with open arms.

"Cleveland has given him an opportunity, the fans have given him a lot of support and he has, really, in an incredibly short amount of time, felt very at home in this town," said Eric.

Which is why Bradley loves giving back to Cleveland fans, like Nick Adams and Dakota Craig, who came up from Kent last minute to watch the game on East 4th.

"We said, 'We gotta go to Cleveland tonight.' I just want to be in the atmosphere. The atmosphere in playoff time," said Adams.

Little did the fans know, they'd spend game one inside Progressive Field with the player's family and friends behind third base.

"I can't believe it, honestly. This was a last second decision to come up here," said Craig.

Even though Bradley won't be on the field this series, Eric's glad he made the trip to town to experience October baseball in Cleveland and paying it forward to diehard fans.

"He's just happy to pass them on to fans who are here to cheer for the WINdians," said Eric.

