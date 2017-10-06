Reactions to Trevor Bauer's magnificent performance for the Cleveland Indians in Game 1

Cleveland Indians pitcher Trevor Bauer set the tone in Game 1 for the rest of the American League Divisional Series against the New York Yankees.

When Manager Terry Francona announced that Bauer would be starting over Cy Young candidate Corey Kluber, many Indians fans were shocked and angry at the decision.

Francona never backed down from his choice and Bauer's performance Thursday night proved that it was the right move.

When people tell Tito he should not have started Bauer tonight, he is like... pic.twitter.com/uMStCKhqWq — McNeil (@Reflog_18) October 6, 2017

"I thought he pitched a terrific game," Francona said during postgame comments.

Bauer pitched just over six innings and gave up only two hits. He struck out eight Yankees.

Watch Trevor Bauer freeze Aaron Judge on a breaking ball

Bauer's intensity and focus was noticed on the mound.

Francona said, "I thought he pitched his heart out."

Jay Bruce, who hit a home run and drove in three runs against the Yankees, said "He is a competitor. He wants the ball, and I'm happy he is on my side."

Yankees slugger Aaron Judge struck out three times against Bauer. "You've got to tip your cap sometimes. We've just got to pick ourselves up and get ready for tomorrow."

Bauer retires the side then walks to the dugout with the same stoic intensity as Michael Myers pursuing Jamie Lee Curtis. #RallyTogether pic.twitter.com/RyTemipeDe — Mike Polk Jr. (@mikepolkjr) October 5, 2017

Trevor Bauer is the bus driver and he’s taking the Yankees to school — Noah Barat (@baratwurst41) October 6, 2017

Bauer. I love you. — Jason Nicholas (@JasonNweather) October 6, 2017

The only thing that can stop Trevor Bauer: pic.twitter.com/2iCOTmIWpj — Go Tribe (@_clevelandtalk) October 5, 2017

When Francona went to pull Bauer from the game, he said he told him, "Way to go kid. That was pretty good pitching."

Bauer's start in Game 1 will likely mean he will be available down the road if necessary during the rest of the ALDS.

"We'll adjust his routine, and obviously, we'll check with him to see how he's feeling, but throwing has never been much of a hurdle for him," said Francona. "We'll see when he feels like he can be available."

