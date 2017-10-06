Reactions to Trevor Bauer's magnificent performance for the Clev - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Reactions to Trevor Bauer's magnificent performance for the Cleveland Indians in Game 1

Cleveland Indians pitcher Trevor Bauer set the tone in Game 1 for the rest of the American League Divisional Series against the New York Yankees.

When Manager Terry Francona announced that Bauer would be starting over Cy Young candidate Corey Kluber, many Indians fans were shocked and angry at the decision.

Francona never backed down from his choice and Bauer's performance Thursday night proved that it was the right move.

"I thought he pitched a terrific game," Francona said during postgame comments.

Bauer pitched just over six innings and gave up only two hits. He struck out eight Yankees.

Bauer's intensity and focus was noticed on the mound.

Francona said, "I thought he pitched his heart out."

Jay Bruce, who hit a home run and drove in three runs against the Yankees, said "He is a competitor. He wants the ball, and I'm happy he is on my side."

Yankees slugger Aaron Judge struck out three times against Bauer. "You've got to tip your cap sometimes. We've just got to pick ourselves up and get ready for tomorrow."

When Francona went to pull Bauer from the game, he said he told him, "Way to go kid. That was pretty good pitching." 

Bauer's start in Game 1 will likely mean he will be available down the road if necessary during the rest of the ALDS.

"We'll adjust his routine, and obviously, we'll check with him to see how he's feeling, but throwing has never been much of a hurdle for him," said Francona. "We'll see when he feels like he can be available."

