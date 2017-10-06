Cleveland 19 anchor Lydia Esparra is trying to deliver essentials to relatives impacted by hurricane in Puerto Rico

Cleveland 19 News anchor Lydia Esparra is planning on traveling to Puerto Rico early next week to bring supplies to her family members and to get a perspective of the damage caused by Hurricane Maria.

Her family members lost so much during the hurricane and have been desperately in need of help.

Lydia says her relatives are short on food, water, candles, hygiene products, and other necessary items.

Puerto Rico relying on donations, relief and resolve to overcome hurricane devastation

Lydia has collected 39 boxes of donations.

She was planning on leaving early Friday morning on a Delta flight from Cleveland Hopkins; however, there was a problem over the number of boxes.

Lydia will now fly out next week with Allegiant Air.

Her cousins will be meeting her at the airport in Puerto Rico and getting the boxes of supplies Lydia has collected to her relatives, including her mother and father.

Stay with Cleveland 19 News for updates on Lydia's relief efforts.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.