GoFundMe set up for 3-year-old allegedly killed by Cleveland man

Family members also set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for the funeral expenses of a 3-year-old killed earlier this month.

Jaeden Gray-Cole was taken to Fairview Hospital on Oct. 2. He died two days later at MetroHealth Hospital

Emmanuel Galarza, 28, of Cleveland man is under arrest, accused of killing Jaeden.

According to family members Jaeden was sitting on a bunk bed when Galarza hit him in the head causing him to fall and hit his head again.

A court date for Galarza has not been set.

