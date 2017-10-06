Man shooting at police shoots self instead

A suspect accidentally shot himself while trying to shoot at police.

The incident happened around midnight, Oct. 6, at 3562 E. 142nd Street.

Officers were not injured and did not return fire, according to investigators.

The suspect was shot in the heel and is being treated at University Hospitals.

Officers charged him with felonious assault on a police officer.

