Green High School locked down after social media threats

Green High School under lock down Friday. (Source: WOIO)

Green High School was locked down for a short time Friday morning.

Summit County Sheriff deputies say a 17-year-old student posted pictures and made threats on social media.

In the posts, the student claimed he was at the high school.

School officials locked down the school and the deputies searched the building.

Nothing was found and the suspect was later located in Akron.

The lock down was lifted at 9:50 a.m.

Deputes say the investigation is ongoing and the student could face criminal charges.

