New app follows your child's social media to find bullying and depression

It's almost impossible to track every social media account your child has to watch for bullying, depression or sexual behavior so a new app can do it for you and not only alert you but give you recommendations on how to help.

The app is called Bark and its slogan is "monitor. protect. alert."

Slang for kids on social media and texting is just about impossible to keep up with as a parent. For example did you know "snatched" is the new "fleek"? Did you even know what fleek was?

According to Popsugar.com snatched is "used to describe anything that looks really good or on point. Anything from your eyebrows to your outfit can be snatched."

You can see how the word "snatched" would raise a red flag for most parents who aren't up-to-date. That's where Bark comes in.

Here's how they say it works:

CONNECT

Bark works with over 20 social media platforms, iOS and Android texting, and email accounts.

MONITOR

Our technology continuously and securely analyzes your child's online activity 24/7.

ALERT

Stay in-the-know in real time with email and text alerts that not only tell you what your children are doing online but also how to address it.

One of the more important features of the app is the ability to pick up keywords that could spot a pattern of depression or suicidal messages. The app developers claim the technology has already save 25 lives of kids who were contemplating suicide.

"Unlike traditional monitoring tools that require parents to comb through every single post or that use keyword searches that ignore context and history, Bark combines data science, machine learning and pattern matching for more accurate alerts."

The app subscription is $9 a month but that covers the entire family weather it's one child or several.

