Akron man stabbed several times for defending friend

A 20-year-old Akron man is hospitalized with serious injuries after he was stabbed several times Thursday night.

The man who was stabbed was attempting to protect a friend who was being followed, according to a witness.

Police say Calixto Alvarado went over to the 700 block of Druid Walk to lend money to a woman. After giving her the money, Alvarado followed her to her apartment. Once inside, the woman told another guy that she was being harassed by Alvarado.

After exchanging words, Alvarado pulled out a knife and stabbed the man several times in the chest, arms and legs.

Alvarado was taken into custody at his residence in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio.

He was charged with felonious assault and booked into the Summit County Jail.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.