Cleveland Cooks: Seasonal Puree of Butternut Squash Soup & Cinnamon Crème Fraiche

Marble Room Steaks and Raw Bar

Seasonal Puree of Butternut Squash Soup

Yield: 2 quarts

2 qt. Butternut Squash, medium dice

1 Sweet Onion or Shallot, medium dice

2 c. Coconut Milk

3 T. Honey

1 tsp. Sherry Vinegar/Apple Cider

2 T. Salt

2 Bay leaves

Instructions

In a medium sauce pot, combine all ingredients. Simmer for approximately 15-20 minutes over medium heat. Stir occasionally to prevent any scorching. Once tender, remove bay leaves and puree in a blender until silk smooth consistency is achieved. You can adjust consistency of soup with the addition of more coconut milk or hot water depending upon preference.

Cinnamon Crème Fraiche

½ c. Sour Cream

1/8 t. Ground Cinnamon

½ T. Brown Sugar

Combine all ingredients in a small bowl and mix until smooth

Garnish

½ c. Pepita Seeds/Pumpkin Seeds

½ t. Ras al Hanout spice

2 t. Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Combine all ingredients in a small bowl. Toss until evenly coated with spice mix. Toast in 350* oven for 4-6 min until crisp.

You can also add any of your favorite seasonal dried fruit or nut for additional garnish.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.