Kenston Middle School students to relocate while roofing issue is repaired

After an extended weekend, Kenston Middle School students will return to classes on Tuesday, Oct. 10, but not in the same building.

"We have determined that the best and safest approach will be to keep the Kenston Middle School building closed until the roofing project is completed," District Superintendent Nancy R. Santilli said.

The teachers and students will be assigned to classrooms located elsewhere in the district while school officials and local authorities work to determine what caused more than a dozen teachers and students to seek medical treatment for dizziness and other issues earlier this week.

The symptoms began to appear Tuesday and are believed to be connected to work being done on the roof at 17425 Snyder Road.

Chagrin/Southeast Regional Hazardous Materials Response Team and an independent engineering construction consultant who specializes in roofing projects are working to confirm what happened and why.

Sixth graders will be assigned to Kenston Intermediate School to attend classes.

Seventh graders will use the classroom facilities at the Gardiner Center.

Eighth graders will attend classes at Kenston High School, but will have their own academic wing for the majority of the day.

Santilli said that teachers at the Middle School are providing their students with assignments that they could complete at home and that faculty and staff are ready to welcome students back to school and resume classroom work next week.

