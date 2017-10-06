Parking restrictions Friday due to Indians game

Parking in downtown Cleveland during the MLB playoffs last season. (Source: WOIO)

The first pitch of the Cleveland Indians game on Friday is 5:08 p.m.

Since the start time of the game is during evening rush hour, traffic is expected to be heavy.

To improve traffic flow, Cleveland Police are not allowing parking on the following streets:

*Carnegie Avenue from E. 9th to E. 14th (both sides)

*Prospect Avenue from Ontario to E. 14th (both sides)

*Huron Road from Ontario to W. 6th (both sides)

*Erie Court and Sumner Avenue (both sides)

*E. 9th from Euclid to Carnegie (both sides)

*E. 4th from Prospect to Huron (both sides)

*E. 2nd from High to Prospect (both sides)

If you don't want to mess with driving downtown, take the RTA.

RTA is extending service on all rail lines for the playoff games and selling a special $5-cash round-trip ticket.

The special $5-cash round-trip ticket is available at the Brookpark, Puritas, Triskett, Tower City Light Rail platforms and Louis Stokes/Windermere Stations.

Late-night service will be available on the Red, Blue and Green Lines and guaranteed for 60 minutes after each game ends.

Gates open at 3 p.m. at Progressive Field.

