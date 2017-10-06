Indians vs. Yankees: How to watch, live coverage and streaming

The Indians host the Yankees at Progressive Field at 5 p.m. on Oct. 6. (Source AP Images)

The Cleveland Indians are trying to take a two game lead against the New York Yankees in the American League Division Series.

The Indians host the Yankees at Progressive Field at 5 p.m. on Oct. 6.

Trevor Bauer did not give up a run on Thursday against the Yankees in the 4-0 victory, he only gave up two hits in 6.2 innings.

This is the first time New York has been in the ALDS since 2012.

TV Channel: MLB Network

Radio: WTAM

Stream: MLB POSTSEASON TV

Announcers: Matt Vasgersian and John Smoltz

Odds: Cleveland -230, 7 runs

Get live updates before, during and after the game from Cleveland 19's Tony Zarrella and Mark Schwab.

