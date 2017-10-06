HEART STOPPING FINISH: Indians defeat Yankees in extra innings

Cleveland Indians outfielder Jay Bruce tied the game at 8 in the eighth inning. (Source: AP Images)

Cleveland Indians catcher Yan Gomes hit a walk-off single down the left field line against the New York Yankees in the bottom of the 13th inning in game two of the American League Division Series.

Cleveland leads the series 2-0.

Gomes hit the single to give the Indians a 9-8 win on the 10th pitch of the at-bat.

The Indians projected game four starter Josh Tomlin pitched the 12th and 13th inning.

Jay Bruce made a game two victory possible after hitting a home run in the bottom of the eighth inning.

The monster hit over the left field wall tied the game at eight.

This was the second home run of the postseason for Bruce.

Two innings earlier Francisco Lindor hit a grand slam to cut the Yankees lead to one.

This is NOT a rerun. This is now. Following the Bruce HR. Wow!! pic.twitter.com/KQbKvsDCtF — Tony Zarrella (@TonyZ19) October 7, 2017

The game did not look good for the Indians early on.

Indians pitcher Corey Kluber gave up six runs and seven hits in 2.2 innings.

This was Kluber's shortest outing of the season.

Kluber threw a first pitch ball to the first three batters he faced.

Aaron Judge ended his strikeout streak after a walk in the first inning, the next at-bat Gary Sanchez smashed a home run to center field to give the Yankees a 2-0 lead.

The Indians pitcher threw 38 pitches in the first inning.

After an RBI single from Starlin Castro, Aaron Hicks hit a three-run home run on a 2-2 count with two outs in the top of the third inning to give the Yankees a 6-3 lead.

Carlos Santana has two RBIs for the Indians, Jason Kipnis has one RBI.

Yankees first baseman Greg Bird hit a two-run home run in the fifth inning.

Edwin Encarnacion left the game with a right ankle sprain.

The game lasted five hours and eight minutes.

Game 3 is on Sunday.

