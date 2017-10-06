Cleveland police sergeant charged with assault

Cleveland police announced that assault charges were filed Thursday against CPD Sergeant Christopher Graham.

Sergeant Graham, 48, was also charged with unlawful restraint.

The charges filed resulted from an investigation into an arrest that took place Sept. 12. at a Lorain Road Sunoco gas station.

Graham is accused of attacking a woman before she was arrested on a charge of assaulting a police officer. He's also accused of filing a false police report.

Graham, a 21-year veteran, has been placed on Restricted Duty Status.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.