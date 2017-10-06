Cleveland Police capture active shooter; gunman had baby with him

Cleveland SWAT reportedly has a man pinned down in Tremont near West 25th and Columbus Road. The man reportedly fired shots at police following a road rage incident. (Source: WOIO)

Cleveland Police captured an active shooter after setting up a perimeter near West 25th Street and Columbus Road in Tremont Friday evening.

The incident unfolded Friday after a man reportedly shot at police following a road rage incident that began on the Hope Memorial Bridge.

"As officers approached the vehicle, a male exited the vehicle and then took off running on us. The officers were in foot pursuit of that male and chased the male down a hill, through some thick brush. At that time some shots were exchanged between the male and one of our officers and the officers withdrew, called for more cars, called for assistance and set - up a perimeter on that area," said Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams.

The shooter had a baby with him, but left the child in the car after he fled on foot from police.

Cleveland SWAT, Police and Fire appeared on-scene.

As the man hid in the brush, police used a helicopter with an infrared camera to pinpoint his location. Once he was spotted, police used dogs to flush him out and force his surrender.

The suspect, who has not been named, is in custody. The infant is with Cuyahoga County Children and Family Services.

