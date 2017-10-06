Edwin Encarnacion exits ALDS game with right ankle injury

While leaving the field Encarnacion could not put any weight on his right foot. (Source AP Images)

Cleveland Indians designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion left game two of the American League Division Series after he sprained his right ankle against the New York Yankees.

The injury happened in the bottom of the first inning.

Encarnacion was heading to third base during a Jay Bruce line drive, but had to return to second.

As Encarnacion was headed back to the bag, he rolled his ankle.



While leaving the field Encarnacion could not put any weight on his right foot.

Cleveland 19 sports photographer Dan Wagner saw Encarnacion leaving the tunnel with his ankle in a boot, he was using crutches for support.

La terrible lesión de Edwin Encarnación pic.twitter.com/irwVPDY1rZ — Enrique Rojas/ESPN (@Enrique_Rojas1) October 6, 2017

Michael Brantley replaced Encarnacion during game two.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.



Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.