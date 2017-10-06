Woman goes into labor during game 1 of ALDS, names kid after Trevor Bauer

The social media post shows Logan Bauer resting next to a Slider stuffed animal. (Source Cleveland Indians)

A woman named her kid after Cleveland Indians pitcher Trevor Bauer after she went into labor during game one of the American League Division Series.

According to the Indians Twitter post, JoAnna named her kid Logan Bauer Lane.

Meet Logan Bauer Lane, whose mom, JoAnna, named him such after going into labor during Trevor Bauer's Game 1 start! #RallyTogether pic.twitter.com/ZVeyl12rlz — AL Central champs! (@Indians) October 6, 2017

Trevor Bauer didn't give up any runs in 6.2 innings against the New York Yankees on Oct. 5.

The Indians won the game 4-0.

