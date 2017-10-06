Woman goes into labor during game 1 of ALDS, names kid after Tre - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Woman goes into labor during game 1 of ALDS, names kid after Trevor Bauer

Posted by Jonathan Jankowski, Digital Content Producer
The social media post shows Logan Bauer resting next to a Slider stuffed animal. (Source Cleveland Indians) The social media post shows Logan Bauer resting next to a Slider stuffed animal. (Source Cleveland Indians)
A woman named her kid after Cleveland Indians pitcher Trevor Bauer after she went into labor during game one of the American League Division Series.

According to the Indians Twitter post, JoAnna named her kid Logan Bauer Lane.

Trevor Bauer didn't give up any runs in 6.2 innings against the New York Yankees on Oct. 5.

The Indians won the game 4-0.

