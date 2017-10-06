Watch fans at Progressive Field go crazy after Lindor hits grand slam

Progressive Field erupted with cheers after Lindor hit the grand slam. (Source AP Images)

Fans at Progressive Field went crazy after Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor hit a grand slam in the bottom of sixth inning against the New York Yankees in game two of the American League Division Series.

The home run got the Indians within one run of the Yankees in game two.

Lindor smacked the 1-0 pitch to the right field foul pole.

Watch the big hit below:

Lindor is already a legend pic.twitter.com/WVHkgRxZ5M — Dellavedova Facts (@DellyFact) October 6, 2017

Watch the crowd erupt with cheers below:

