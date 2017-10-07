Minerva man dies in crash on I-77

A 22-year-old Minerva man died when the car he was riding in crashed on I-77 south early Saturday morning.

Michael Garrison died at Aultman Hospital. The car's driver, 23-year-old Frank Wheeler of East Canton, was taken to Aultman Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Garrison was driving a 1995 BMW on I-77 when he lost control of the car near mile marker 105. The car struck the guardrail and a wall.

The Canton Police Metro Crash Team is investigating the accident. They say that speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call Canton Police traffic bureau at (330) 489-3162

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.